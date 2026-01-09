No. 13 Alabama hosts Texas following Allen’s 25-point game

Texas Longhorns (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 1-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Alabama faces Texas after Amari Allen scored 25 points in Alabama’s 96-90 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-1 in home games. Alabama is third in the SEC scoring 93.9 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are 0-2 in conference games. Texas has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Alabama scores 93.9 points, 19.7 more per game than the 74.2 Texas gives up. Texas averages 5.4 more points per game (87.5) than Alabama allows (82.1).

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Labaron Philon is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dailyn Swain is scoring 15.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

