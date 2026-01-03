No. 12 Vanderbilt faces No. 5 LSU following Blakes’ 35-point game

LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Vanderbilt plays No. 5 LSU after Mikayla Blakes scored 35 points in Vanderbilt’s 88-71 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Commodores have gone 8-0 at home. Vanderbilt is 13-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 0-1 in SEC play. LSU averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vanderbilt averages 87.1 points, 32.6 more per game than the 54.5 LSU allows. LSU averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

The Commodores and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Pissott averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Blakes is averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals over the last 10 games.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 13.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 103.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 15.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.