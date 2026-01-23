No. 12 Texas Tech hosts No. 6 Houston following Anderson’s 26-point outing

Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech hosts No. 6 Houston after Christian Anderson scored 26 points in Texas Tech’s 92-73 win against the Baylor Bears.

The Red Raiders are 10-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks 11th in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.1% from deep. Anderson leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

The Cougars are 5-0 in Big 12 play. Houston averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Houston averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Texas Tech allows.

The Red Raiders and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Raiders. Anderson is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.