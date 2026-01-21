No. 12 Texas Tech again matches school record 17 made 3s, with some secondary assists from Toppin

WACO, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson got credited with the assist when Donovan Atwell made Texas Tech’s first 3-pointer only…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Christian Anderson got credited with the assist when Donovan Atwell made Texas Tech’s first 3-pointer only 21 seconds into the game to put the Red Raiders ahead to stay at Baylor.

The point guard first got the ball on a sharp pass from big man JT Toppin, who was being double-teamed inside.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for the hockey assist,” Tech coach Grant McCasland said of the 6-foot-9 standout post. “We threw it to him, I don’t know, maybe 10 times early in the game, and he just makes the right play over and over and over again.”

Texas Tech matched its program record of 17 made 3-pointers for the third time this season. Anderson had 26 points with a career-high eight 3s and Atwell had 21 points on seven 7s, all of his by halftime, in a 92-73 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.

“You look at the stat sheet and (Toppin) has got two assists. But I mean nine of those 3s are Christian passing to (Atwell) from JT, and LeJuan (Watts) getting it from JT,” McCasland said.

“We just work on always being in rhythm and trying to get to our 3-point shot because we know that’s our strongest asset,” Anderson said. “When they’re doubling the post and JT makes the right plays, it’s always good to get 3s on that, too.”

The Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12) had already made seven 3s before Toppin even took a shot. His first came after grabbing a defensive rebound and going the length of the court for a layup while being fouled with 11:16 left in the first half for a 25-10 lead.

Toppin finished with 22 points but just four rebounds, ending his career-best streak of seven consecutive double-doubles.

While shooting 60% overall (33 of 55), Tech was even better on 3s at a season-best 63% (17 of 27). Anderson’s eight 3s were a career high, and came on 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Atwell scored Tech’s first 12 points with four 3s in the first 3:05 of the game. His seven 3s on 10 attempts were a season high, and one off his career best.

Anderson had 20 points and six of his 3s in the first half, which finished with his step-back 3 for a 55-36 lead.

The Red Raiders made 14 of 19 3s (73.7%) before halftime, the 14 makes a Big 12 record for a half

“We couldn’t go 14 of 19 with no one guarding us in the shootaround today. That’s really elite,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “We haven’t had to double anybody really like that all year, but Toppin’s gone against it all year. He showed you that. Come too early, he picks you apart. Come too late, he picks you apart.”

