No. 12 TCU plays No. 21 Texas Tech following Miles’ 20-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (20-3, 7-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 TCU visits No. 21 Texas Tech after Olivia Miles scored 20 points in TCU’s 79-77 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Lady Raiders are 11-2 on their home court. Texas Tech averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.8 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 54.3 points while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

Texas Tech makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). TCU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Texas Tech allows.

The Lady Raiders and Horned Frogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Miles is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

