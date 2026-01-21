No. 12 Ohio State hosts Indiana following Ciezki’s 23-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (11-8, 0-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-2, 6-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-8, 0-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-2, 6-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits No. 12 Ohio State after Shay Ciezki scored 23 points in Indiana’s 82-63 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-1 in home games. Ohio State has a 13-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hoosiers are 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Ohio State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lenee Beaumont is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Ciezki is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

