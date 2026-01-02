No. 12 North Carolina faces SMU after Wilson’s 22-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2) Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12…

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-1, 1-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2)

Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina plays SMU after Caleb Wilson scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 79-66 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs are 9-0 on their home court. SMU is second in the ACC scoring 91.1 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are 1-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 11-1 against opponents over .500.

SMU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Tar Heels face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Kevin Miller is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

Wilson is scoring 19.9 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 16.7 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 91.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

