No. 12 Michigan State rallies in the 2nd half to beat Northwestern 76-66

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Carson Cooper had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jeremy Fears Jr. scored all of his 15 points in the second half to help No. 12 Michigan State come back to beat Northwestern 76-66 on Thursday night.

Jaxon Kohler added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who trailed by seven at halftime and eight in the second half before rallying to win for the sixth time in seven games.

The Wildcats (8-7, 0-4) lost their lead because they left Kohler open on the 3-point line, and they couldn’t keep Michigan State off the boards or slow down Fears offensively.

Kohler’s 3-pointer gave the Spartans a 46-45 lead midway through the second half. The senior forward made another 3 — after teammates grabbed two offensive rebounds on one possession — to put Michigan State ahead by eight with 6:37 left.

The Wildcats pulled within two with 2:04 to go, but Fears hit a layup and Coen Carr had a dunk to seal the win.

Nick Martinelli scored 28 for Northwestern — but didn’t get much help as the team’s only scorer in double digits. Tyler Kropp had nine points off the bench, and Jayden Reid added eight points (on 3-for-14 shooting), eight assists and four steals.

Carr scored eight points, including another highlight-reel dunk, as one of seven Spartans with at least six.

Michigan State outrebounded the Wildcats 42-25, leading to 16 second-chance points.

MSU missed almost half its free throws in the first half and committed eight turnovers. In the second half, coach Tom Izzo’s team was much better at the line — making 17 of 22 — but had another seven turnovers.

Up next

Northwestern visits Rutgers on Sunday.

Michigan State hosts Indiana on Tuesday.

