No. 12 LSU hosts No. 2 Texas following Oldacre’s 23-point game

Texas Longhorns (18-0, 4-0 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-2, 1-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas visits No. 12 LSU after Kyla Oldacre scored 23 points in Texas’ 97-36 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 in home games. LSU ranks ninth in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 4.5.

The Longhorns are 4-0 in conference play. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Oldacre averaging 3.3.

LSU makes 54.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.6 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Texas averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Longhorns meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 94.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 12.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 91.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 13.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points.

