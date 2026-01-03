No. 11 Vanderbilt visits South Carolina after Tanner’s 23-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -10.5;…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt plays South Carolina after Tyler scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-53 win against the New Haven Chargers.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-1 at home. South Carolina ranks fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Commodores are 3-0 on the road. Vanderbilt averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 26.0 more points per game (94.2) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (68.2).

The Gamecocks and Commodores square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 16 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 steals for the Commodores. Duke Miles is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

