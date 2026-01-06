No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts No. 13 Alabama after Holloway’s 26-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Alabama faces No. 11 Vanderbilt after Aden Holloway scored 26 points in Alabama’s 89-74 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 7-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 4.5.

The Crimson Tide have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Vanderbilt averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 23.4 more points per game (94.1) than Vanderbilt gives up (70.7).

The Commodores and Crimson Tide match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Holloway averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Labaron Philon is averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 90.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

