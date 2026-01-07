No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts No. 13 Alabama after Holloway’s 26-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-0, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -4.5; over/under is 179.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Alabama takes on No. 11 Vanderbilt after Aden Holloway scored 26 points in Alabama’s 89-74 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 7-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in conference matchups. Alabama is third in the SEC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.4.

Vanderbilt averages 93.4 points, 12.3 more per game than the 81.1 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Vanderbilt allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler is shooting 54.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Labaron Philon is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Holloway is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 10-0, averaging 90.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.