No. 11 Kentucky women cruise past Missouri 74-52 for eighth straight victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Clara Strack had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Tonie Morgan added 18 points and 14 assists and No. 11 Kentucky rolled to an eighth straight victory, beating Missouri 74-52 on Sunday.

Strack made 7 of 18 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wildcats (15-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Morgan sank 7 of 11 shots — 2 of 3 from distance. It was the eighth double-double this season for Strack and the fourth for Morgan.

Jordan Obi added 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting as Kentucky shot 44% from the floor and made 11 of 32 from 3-poiint range (34..4%).

Grace Slaughter had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (12-5, 0-2). Jordana Reisma had 10 points and Chloe Sotell grabbed 12 rebounds but didn’t score.

Morgan and Strack both scored seven to help Kentucky take a 24-17 lead after one quarter. Reisma scored in the paint to put Missouri ahead 13-12, but Asia Boone and Morgan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-4 run for the Wildcats.

Strack sank a 3-pointer and Teonni Key scored in the paint to begin the second quarter for a double-digit lead. Missouri got as close as seven, but Morgan had the only basket in the final minute to put the Wildcats up 38-28 at halftime.

Strack had seven of Kentucky’s 16 points in the third quarter for a 54-40 lead.

Morgan hit the second of two free throws to begin the final period, and Boone, Morgan, Amelia Hassett and Lexi Blue followed with consecutive 3-pointers, capping a 13-0 run that gave the Wildcats their largest lead at 27.

Up next

Missouri: At No. 12 Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Kentucky: At Alabama on Thursday.

