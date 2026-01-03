No. 11 Kentucky hosts Slaughter and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (12-4, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri Tigers (12-4, 0-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on No. 11 Kentucky after Grace Slaughter scored 20 points in Missouri’s 89-71 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky has a 12-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-1 in SEC play. Missouri averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Kentucky averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 24.4 more points per game (76.5) than Kentucky allows to opponents (52.1).

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tigers. Chloe Sotell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

