No. 11 Iowa State plays Cincinnati after Williams’ 28-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-10, 0-3 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa State Cyclones (14-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-10, 0-3 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa State visits Cincinnati after Jada Williams scored 28 points in Iowa State’s 72-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Bearcats are 3-5 on their home court. Cincinnati is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Cyclones have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 8.9.

Cincinnati’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 18.5 more points per game (89.5) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (71.0).

The Bearcats and Cyclones square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 10.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Arianna Jackson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Audi Crooks is shooting 69.3% and averaging 27.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.