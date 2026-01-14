No. 11 Iowa hosts Fiso and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (14-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (14-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits No. 11 Iowa after Katie Fiso scored 20 points in Oregon’s 85-81 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hawkeyes are 8-0 on their home court. Iowa scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game.

The Ducks are 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is 12-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa averages 80.9 points, 20.4 more per game than the 60.5 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 17.3 more points per game (78.4) than Iowa allows to opponents (61.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 14.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

Fiso is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Ducks. Mia Jacobs is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.