No. 11 BYU visits No. 15 Texas Tech following Toppin’s 31-point game

BYU Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

BYU Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-1 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech takes on No. 11 BYU after JT Toppin scored 31 points in Texas Tech’s 88-74 win against the Utah Utes.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-0 in home games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 6.4.

The Cougars are 4-0 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game BYU allows. BYU scores 14.3 more points per game (87.5) than Texas Tech allows (73.2).

The Red Raiders and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 55.8% and averaging 21.3 points for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Dybantsa is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 89.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

