No. 10 Vanderbilt visits No. 17 Arkansas following Tanner’s 20-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-2, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Vanderbilt takes on No. 17 Arkansas after Tyler scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 98-94 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Razorbacks have gone 10-0 in home games. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Commodores are 3-2 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt is eighth in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 4.5.

Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Commodores match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is shooting 51.7% and averaging 21.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tyler Nickel averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Tanner is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 90.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

