No. 10 Nebraska visits Wilkerson and Indiana

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts No. 10 Nebraska after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Indiana’s 84-66 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-0 in home games. Indiana has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is 12-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

Indiana averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.5 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alexis is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Wilkerson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rienk Mast is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cornhuskers. Pryce Sandfort is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 77.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.