No. 10 Nebraska holds off Ohio State’s late rally to remain unbeaten with 72-69 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Braden Frager scored 15 points off the bench and No. 10 Nebraska held off a late rally by Ohio State to win 72-69 on Monday night.

Rienk Mast added 12 points while Jamarques Lawrence and Pryce Sandfort each had 11 as the Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) extended the best start in school history.

John Mobley Jr. led Ohio State (10-4, 2-2) with 22 points. Bruce Thornton scored 16 and Devin Royal added 14.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 80, SOUTHERN CAL 51

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Coen Carr scored 18 points and Jaxon Kohler added 16 on perfect shooting to lead Michigan State to a blowout against Southern California.

Jeremy Fears Jr. had 15 points and seven assists for the Spartans (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who took control with a 27-6 run early in the game and led by at least 20 for much of the second half.

Kohler made all six of his field goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and sank his only free throw. He also grabbed eight rebounds, two short of becoming the first Spartans player since at least 1996-97 to have six straight double-doubles in a season, according to Sportradar.

Ezra Ausar scored 16 points and Jerry Easter added 12 for the Trojans (12-3, 1-3), who lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

