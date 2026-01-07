No. 10 Louisville faces Miami (FL) on 7-game win streak

Louisville Cardinals (14-3, 4-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-5, 2-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (14-3, 4-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (10-5, 2-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Louisville will try to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory over Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 6-3 at home. Miami (FL) averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-0 in conference games. Louisville averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Miami (FL) makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Louisville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Vittoria Blasigh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laura Ziegler is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 86.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.