No. 10 BYU visits Kansas State after Dybantsa’s 33-point game

BYU Cougars (12-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU visits Kansas State after AJ Dybantsa scored 33 points in BYU’s 109-81 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 at home. Kansas State is first in the Big 12 with 19.6 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 4.5.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 6-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. BYU has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

Kansas State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is averaging 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Dybantsa is averaging 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.3 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

