No. 1 UConn takes on Seton Hall, seeks 10th straight home win

Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 4-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-0, 5-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-4, 4-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (14-0, 5-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts Seton Hall trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 at home. UConn is the leader in the Big East in team defense, giving up 52.5 points while holding opponents to 34.1% shooting.

The Pirates are 4-1 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

UConn scores 90.1 points, 28.5 more per game than the 61.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UConn gives up.

The Huskies and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Savannah Catalon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Mariana Valenzuela is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 89.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 14.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

