No. 1 UConn plays Creighton following Strong’s 24-point performance

UConn Huskies (16-0, 7-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-9, 3-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces Creighton after Sarah Strong scored 24 points in UConn’s 88-43 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bluejays have gone 3-4 at home. Creighton has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 7-0 in conference games. UConn is the top team in the Big East giving up just 51.6 points per game while holding opponents to 34.4% shooting.

Creighton makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). UConn has shot at a 51.9% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neleigh Gessert is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KK Arnold is averaging 7.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 16.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

