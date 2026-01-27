No. 1 UConn hosts Noel and Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 3-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-0, 11-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (10-10, 3-8 Big East) at UConn Huskies (21-0, 11-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits No. 1 UConn after Mariyah Noel scored 20 points in Xavier’s 65-52 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies are 9-0 in home games. UConn ranks second in the Big East with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.8.

The Musketeers are 3-8 in conference play. Xavier is 2-1 in one-possession games.

UConn averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Xavier allows. Xavier averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UConn allows.

The Huskies and Musketeers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strong is averaging 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah White is averaging 7.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Musketeers. Noel is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 17.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

