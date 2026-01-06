No. 1 UConn and St. John’s meet for conference showdown

St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 3-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-0, 6-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 3-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-0, 6-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Moore and St. John’s take on Sarah Strong and No. 1 UConn in Big East action.

The Huskies are 6-0 in home games. UConn has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Storm have gone 3-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Moore averaging 4.6.

UConn makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). St. John’s averages 15.6 more points per game (67.8) than UConn allows (52.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Arnold is averaging 6.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Moore is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 16.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

