No. 1 Arizona visits Utah following Brown’s 21-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (13-0) at Utah Utes (8-5)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts No. 1 Arizona after Terrence Brown scored 21 points in Utah’s 74-65 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Utes are 7-1 in home games. Utah averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Arizona is seventh in college basketball with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 10.1.

Utah averages 81.1 points, 14.9 more per game than the 66.2 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Utah gives up.

The Utes and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 18.3 points. Brown is shooting 44.5% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

