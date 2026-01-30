No. 1 Arizona takes on Arizona State following Burries’ 29-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (21-0, 8-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (21-0, 8-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -16.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona visits Arizona State after Brayden Burries scored 29 points in Arizona’s 86-83 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Sun Devils are 6-4 in home games. Arizona State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in conference play. Arizona averages 18.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Jaden Bradley with 4.4.

Arizona State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Arizona scores 9.8 more points per game (89.6) than Arizona State allows (79.8).

The Sun Devils and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Burries is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Koa Peat is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 91.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

