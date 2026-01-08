No. 1 Arizona remains unbeaten with 101-76 win over Kansas State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 28 points, Motiejus Krivas added a career-high 25 and No. 1 Arizona remained…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brayden Burries scored 28 points, Motiejus Krivas added a career-high 25 and No. 1 Arizona remained unbeaten with a 101-76 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

Arizona (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) is off to its best start since winning the first 21 games of the 2013-14 season. Arizona won by at least 18 points for the 10th consecutive game, matching a mark Michigan had earlier this season that tied for the longest such run since 2003-04.

Burries had his fifth 20-point game and matched his career high by going 12 for 16 from the field while adding nine rebounds. Krivas was 7 of 10, making 11 of 13 free throws, and had 12 rebounds.

Koa Peat had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Tobe Awaka added nine and 11 as Arizona outrebounded Kansas State 55-32. Arizona shot 49.3% from the field but was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Kansas State (9-6, 0-2) went 8 for 36 from deep and shot 33.8% overall. PJ Haggerty led the way with 19 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while Nate Johnson added 15 and Dorin Buca 12.

NO. 3 IOWA STATE 70, BAYLOR 60

WACO, Texas (AP) — Joshua Jefferson had 19 points and 17 rebounds as Iowa State won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, over Baylor.

Tamin Lipsey scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting after early foul trouble, and Killyan Toure had 12 for the Cyclones (15-0, 2-0 Big 12). They didn’t lead until Jefferson’s 3-pointer on their final shot before halftime, and stayed ahead after a 14-1 run to begin the second half when six players scored and Jefferson capped it with a fast-break dunk.

Iowa State’s 15-0 start and 15-game winning streak are both school records, surpassing the 14-0 start by the 2013-14 team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Cameron Carr had 17 points to lead Baylor (10-4, 0-2). James Nnaji, the 2023 NBA draft pick who just joined the Bears, got a much different reaction in his home debut when scoring two points with five rebounds in 16 minutes. He was booed when he entered Saturday’s game at TCU and every time he touched the ball after that.

NO. 4 UCONN 103, PROVIDENCE 98, OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Braylon Mullins scored eight of his career-high 24 points in overtime and UConn rallied past Providence for its 11th consecutive victory.

Silas Demary Jr. had 23 points, 15 assists and five steals for the Huskies (15-1, 5-0 Big East), who trailed by 11 with under three minutes remaining in regulation. But they went on a 9-0 run and then tied it at 89 on a putback by Tarris Reed Jr. with 13 seconds left.

Alex Karaban also scored 23 for UConn, which shot 18 of 32 from 3-point range (56%).

Mullins, a freshman guard, scored the first five Huskies points in overtime before his sixth 3-pointer made it a two-possession game with less than two minutes to play. Reed, who had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Demary added baskets in the final minute to help Connecticut hang on despite getting outscored 41-3 in bench points.

Reserve guard Ryan Mela paced the Friars (8-7, 1-3) with 19 points and Jamier Jones added 18. Providence led 47-37 at halftime and finished the game shooting 50% from the field — including 14 for 24 (58%) on 3s.

NO. 5 PURDUE 81, WASHINGTON 73

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith finished with 23 points and seven assists and made two late free throws to help Purdue fend off Washington’s late rally.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Boilermakers won their fifth in a row and matched a school-best start at 14-1 (4-0 Big Ten) for the ninth time in program history.

It came on a night Purdue honored Smith, an Associated Press preseason All-American guard, before the national anthem by presenting the Big Ten’s new career assists leader with a framed poster. Smith broke the record Friday at Wisconsin and pushed his career total to 900 on Wednesday.

Yet, it was an odd night for Smith, who went 10 of 15 from the field with only one 3-pointer while committing six turnovers and spending nearly 8 1/2 consecutive minutes on the bench after drawing his third foul with 4:20 left in the first half.

Hannes Steinbach had 17 points to lead the Huskies (9-6, 1-3). Quimari Peterson had 15 and Zoom Diallo added 14 points. Franck Kepnang had 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 9:14 to play.

NO 9 BYU 104, ARIZONA STATE 76

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead BYU to a victory over Arizona State.

Saunders, who averaged 28 points in two wins over the Sun Devils last season, went 10 of 13 from the field and made six 3-pointers. AJ Dybantsa added 23 points, seven boards and five assists to help the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) win their 11th straight game. Robert Wright III had 27 points.

BYU outscored Arizona State 31-16 in fast-break points and blocked 10 shots.

Anthony Johnson scored 24 points while Massamba Diop had 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Sun Devils (9-6, 0-2), who dropped their fourth game in a row.

NO. 11 VANDERBILT 96, NO. 13 ALAMBAMA 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner scored a career-high 29 points and Vanderbilt remained undefeated by beating Alabama.

The Commodores (15-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) extended their best start since winning 16 straight games to open the 2007-08 season. This is only the second time in the program’s 124-year history that Vanderbilt has won its first 15.

Vanderbilt hadn’t played a ranked opponent until this game, also the first here between two top-15 teams since Jan. 5, 1974. Then-No. 10 Vanderbilt beat the 14th-ranked Crimson Tide in that game on its way to splitting the SEC championship with Alabama.

Vanderbilt also beat Alabama for the first time at Memorial Gym since 2018, ending a five-game skid against the Tide.

Duke Miles finished with 19 points before fouling out, and four other Commodores had four fouls apiece. Tyler Nickel scored 12 points. Devin McGlockton and AK Okereke, who also fouled out, each added 10.

Alabama (11-4, 1-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped in a game featuring 63 combined fouls, with two technicals on the Crimson Tide.

Amari Allen led Alabama with a season-high 25 points. Leading scorer Labaron Philon Jr. added 18 but checked out with 16:06 to go and never returned. Aden Holloway had 22 points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 13.

NO. 15 ARKANSAS 94, MISSISSIPPI 87

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Darius Acuff, Jr. had 26 points and nine assists, and Arkansas got double-figure scoring from five players in a win over Mississippi.

Arkansas (12-3, 2-0 SEC) used a decisive 14-6 run midway through the second half to build an insurmountable 76-61 lead. The win snapped a three-game losing streak to Ole Miss (8-7, 0-2).

The Rebels pulled within 91-87 in the final minute, but Acuff converted a short jumper and Trevon Brazile added a free throw to help seal the win. Arkansas finished 22 of 30 (73%) from the free throw line, including 11 of 12 by Acuff.

Brazile scored 18 points, Billy Richmond III and Meleek Thomas added 13 points apiece, and Karter Knox scored 10 in the balanced Arkansas performance.

Ole Miss was led by Ilias Kamardine and Malik Dia with 16 points apiece. AJ Storr scored 12 points, Eduardo Klafke had 11 in the second half and Patton Pinkins added 10.

NO. 23 VIRGINIA 84, CALIFORNIA 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 20 points and Virginia beat California in its Atlantic Coast Conference home openert, scoring at least 80 points for the 14th time in 15 games this season.

Johann Grunloh, Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis and Ugonna Onyenso each added 12 for the Cavaliers (13-2, 2-1), who assisted on 23 of 30 baskets and dominated the glass with 45-26 edge in rebounding.

Virginia has won two straight since a triple-overtime loss at rival Virginia Tech on New Year’s Eve.

Former Virginia guard Dai Dai Ames, who transferred to Cal after last year and is the team’s leading scorer this season, had 18 points for the Golden Bears (13-3, 1-2).

Justin Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, added 17 points and Virginia Tech transfer John Camden finished with 15.

CLEMSON 74, NO. 24 SMU 70

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Godfrey scored 17 points and Clemson held down SMU.

The Tigers (13-3) have started 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a second consecutive season. And they did it by corralling one of the highest-scoring teams in the country most of the way.

SMU (12-3, 1-1) came in averaging 91.5 points per game — tops in the ACC and 14th nationally — but couldn’t crack Clemson’s defense until late in the game.

The Mustangs cut a 15-point deficit to 71-67 on Boopie Miller’s free throws with 1:23 left. SMU had a chance to get closer, but Miller missed a short jumper. Jake Wahlin got the rebound for Clemson and made a foul shot with 22.5 seconds to play.

Moments later, Dillon Hunter hit two foul shots to extend the lead to 74-67 with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Miller led all scorers with 23 points. Samet Yigitoglu had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs.

