No. 1 Arizona hosts West Virginia after Eaglestaff’s 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-0, 6-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 4-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (19-0, 6-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on No. 1 Arizona after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 75-63 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Arizona is the best team in the Big 12 with 18.1 fast break points.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in Big 12 play. West Virginia scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 16.6 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Eaglestaff is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 90.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

