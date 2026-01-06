No. 1 Arizona hosts Haggerty and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (14-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits No. 1 Arizona after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 83-73 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Arizona Wildcats have gone 8-0 at home. Arizona is seventh in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 0-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Haggerty averaging 5.2.

Arizona averages 90.8 points, 12.8 more per game than the 78.0 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Arizona Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Kansas State Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Arizona Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 93.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.