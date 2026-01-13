No. 0 Utah State hosts Nevada after Camper’s 31-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 5-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 5-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits No. 0 Utah State after Corey Camper Jr. scored 31 points in Nevada’s 92-83 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 at home. Utah State is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada is sixth in the MWC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Utah State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Wolf Pack match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 20.5 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals over the past 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Price is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.