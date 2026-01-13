No. 0 UConn visits No. 0 Seton Hall after Clark’s 22-point showing

UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Seton Hall takes on No. 0 UConn after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 76-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates are 8-1 on their home court. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Stephon Payne III leads the Pirates with 7.4 boards.

The Huskies are 6-0 against Big East opponents. UConn is ninth in college basketball allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

Seton Hall averages 73.8 points, 10.5 more per game than the 63.3 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Pirates. Clark is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

