No. 0 Tennessee puts home win streak on the line against Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 3-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-5, 1-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -8.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Tennessee hosts Texas A&M looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers are 9-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-0 against conference opponents. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.6.

Tennessee’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Volunteers and Aggies face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Nate Ament is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Agee is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

