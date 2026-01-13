No. 0 Iowa State visits Peterson and Kansas

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-5, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts No. 0 Iowa State after Darryn Peterson scored 23 points in Kansas’ 86-75 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in home games. Kansas is eighth in college basketball with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.1.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Kansas scores 77.5 points, 14.6 more per game than the 62.9 Iowa State allows. Iowa State scores 19.9 more points per game (88.0) than Kansas gives up (68.1).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 55.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 17.6 points. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 86.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

