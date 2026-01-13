No. 0 Arkansas faces South Carolina in conference showdown

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 2-1 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 0 Arkansas in SEC action Wednesday.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-0 in home games. Arkansas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Arkansas scores 89.4 points, 19.8 more per game than the 69.6 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Arkansas allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Acuff Jr. is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Strong is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 88.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.