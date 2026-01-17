Nkrumah’s 24 help Tennessee State knock off Southern Indiana 73-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah scored 24 points as Tennessee State beat Southern Indiana 73-67 on Saturday. Nkrumah had…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah scored 24 points as Tennessee State beat Southern Indiana 73-67 on Saturday.

Nkrumah had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (12-6, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Antoine Lorick III added 17 points while going 8 of 13 from the field while he also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Travis Harper II went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Amaree Brown led the way for the Screaming Eagles (4-14, 1-7) with 20 points. Cardell Bailey added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Southern Indiana. Ismail Habib had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

