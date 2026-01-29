Nkrumah’s 22 help Tennessee State defeat Little Rock 70-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah’s 22 points helped Tennessee State defeat Little Rock 70-63 on Thursday night. Nkrumah also…

Nkrumah also added eight rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Tigers (14-7, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Travis Harper II scored 16 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Carlous Williams shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (9-12, 6-4) were led in scoring by Johnathan Lawson, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Cameron Wallace added 13 points and eight rebounds for Little Rock. Braxton Bayless had 13 points and two steals.

