Nkrumah scores 30 as Tennessee State downs Morehead State 105-100 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah’s 30 points led Tennessee State over Morehead State 105-100 in overtime on Thursday.

Nkrumah added seven rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (11-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlous Williams shot 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Travis Harper II shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Eagles (8-10, 4-3) were led in scoring by George Marshall, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Morehead State also got 22 points and eight rebounds from Jon Carroll. Chase Dawson also had 17 points.

