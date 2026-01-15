NJIT wins 73-64 against UMass-Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ari Fulton scored 24 points as NJIT beat UMass-Lowell 73-64 on Thursday night. Fulton shot 6…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ari Fulton scored 24 points as NJIT beat UMass-Lowell 73-64 on Thursday night.

Fulton shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Highlanders (8-11, 3-1 America East Conference). Sebastian Robinson scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The River Hawks (8-11, 3-1) were led in scoring by Angel Montas, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Xavier Spencer. Darrel Yepdo also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

