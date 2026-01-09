NJIT takes road win streak into matchup with Maine

NJIT Highlanders (11-5, 2-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (7-9, 2-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Highlanders take on Maine.

The Black Bears are 3-2 in home games. Maine is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 2-1 against America East opponents. NJIT averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Maine is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.0% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrianna Smith is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

