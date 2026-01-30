NJIT hosts Vermont following Priede’s 21-point game

Vermont Catamounts (18-5, 7-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (13-8, 4-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (18-5, 7-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (13-8, 4-4 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont plays NJIT after Nikola Priede scored 21 points in Vermont’s 69-47 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 6-5 in home games. NJIT averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Catamounts are 7-1 in America East play. Vermont ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 53.9 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

NJIT scores 67.2 points, 13.3 more per game than the 53.9 Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandra Zuniga is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Olivia Kulyk is averaging 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Priede is averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

