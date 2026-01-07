NJIT hosts Robinson and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 1-0 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 1-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits NJIT after Kijan Robinson scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 80-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in home games. NJIT is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Ari Fulton paces the Highlanders with 6.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

NJIT is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 68.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 77.3 NJIT gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.8 points. Sebastian Robinson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Graham is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Davide Poser is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

