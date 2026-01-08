NJIT hosts New Hampshire after Robinson’s 22-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 1-0 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-10, 1-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays NJIT after Kijan Robinson scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 80-61 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in home games. NJIT ranks fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Ari Fulton paces the Highlanders with 6.3 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

NJIT averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than NJIT has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is averaging 11.8 points for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Belal El Shakery is averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jack Graham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.