NJIT hosts Binghamton following Zuniga’s 39-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at NJIT Highlanders (10-4, 1-0 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at NJIT Highlanders (10-4, 1-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Binghamton after Alejandra Zuniga scored 39 points in NJIT’s 80-75 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. NJIT is third in the America East in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Ava Locklear leads the Highlanders with 7.7 boards.

The Bearcats have gone 3-3 away from home. Binghamton ranks ninth in the America East allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

NJIT makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Binghamton has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Marissa Gingrich is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bella Pucci is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bearcats. Kendall Bennett is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

