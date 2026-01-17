Njie leads UTSA against Memphis after 23-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (4-13, 0-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-8, 3-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-13, 0-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-8, 3-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Memphis after Baboucarr Njie scored 23 points in UTSA’s 89-73 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Tigers are 7-2 in home games. Memphis averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-5 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaidon Rayfield averaging 3.8.

Memphis’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game UTSA allows. UTSA’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Memphis has given up to its opponents (41.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Sincere Parker is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 15.9 points for the Roadrunners. Austin Nunez is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 62.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

