Nivar leads Campbell against William & Mary after 24-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (8-6, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2…

William & Mary Tribe (8-6, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces William & Mary after Jasmine Nivar scored 24 points in Campbell’s 62-52 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-0 in home games. Campbell is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 1-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jana Sallman averaging 4.3.

Campbell scores 65.7 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 63.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Tribe square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Tucker averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Nivar is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.