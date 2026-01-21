Nivar and the North Carolina Tar Heels take on conference foe Georgia Tech

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-4 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts North Carolina in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 38.1 rebounds. Brianna Turnage leads the Yellow Jackets with 9.0 boards.

The Tar Heels are 4-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Georgia Tech scores 66.1 points, 7.5 more per game than the 58.6 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Catherine Alben is shooting 35.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Indya Nivar is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Nyla Harris is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

