Nigel James, Ben Gold rally Marquette to 105-104 victory over Providence in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman Nigel James Jr. scored a season-high 38 points and Ben Gold made the first of two free throws with four seconds left in overtime as Marquette edged Providence 105-104 on Monday night.

James also had eight assists for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7 Big East Conference). Royce Parham had 18 points and four blocks. Chase Ross scored 16 and Gold scored 14.

Jaylin Sellers scored a season-high 27, adding five assists to lead the Friars (9-10, 2-6). Freshman Stefan Vaaks scored a season-high 26 with four assists. Jamier Jones had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Marquette entered halftime up 54-44. James paced the team with 12 points. James scored 20 second-half points as Marquette and Providence ended regulation tied 94-94.

James had a tying layup with 18 seconds left, prior to Gold’s winning foul shot. James was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation and made all three to force the extra five-minute period.

