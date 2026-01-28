Niesman, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to visit Stinson, Stonehill Skyhawks

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-14, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-14, 4-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-14, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-14, 4-4 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chas Stinson and Stonehill host Joey Niesman and Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC action Thursday.

The Skyhawks are 5-3 in home games. Stonehill leads the NEC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ridvan Tutic averaging 5.8.

The Knights have gone 4-4 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Stonehill’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Stonehill gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.8 points. Stinson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Eric Parnell is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12.8 points. Niesman is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

